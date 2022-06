Meadows (illness) cleared the COVID-19 protocols and will report to Triple-A Toledo for workouts this weekend before beginning a rehab assignment, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Meadows landed on the COVID-19 injured list last week after testing positive for the virus, and he'll see some game action in the minors before rejoining the big-league club. Assuming all goes well with Toledo, the 27-year-old could be back with the Tigers for next weekend's three-game series against the Royals.