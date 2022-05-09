Wentz will make his MLB debut Wednesday against the Athletics, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Wentz owns a strong 33.8 percent strikeout rate through five starts for Triple-A Toledo this season, though that's come with a 13.0 percent walk rate and a 4.12 ERA. Since his return from Tommy John surgery in May of 2021, he owns a mediocre 4.42 ERA in 23 starts, but the Tigers will nevertheless give him a chance on the biggest stage. He'll at least get a relatively easy opponent to debut against, but he'll need to find the strike zone more consistently if he's to stick in the majors.