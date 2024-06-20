Wentz tossed a scoreless inning of relief with two strikeouts in Wednesday's loss to Atlanta, extending his streak of scoreless outings to four.

Wentz has had an up-and-down season, though he's trending upward recently. The lefty had a 1.08 ERA across his first 11 appearances, then posted a 16.00 ERA over his next six games before his current scoreless streak started. Overall, Wentz has a 5.34 ERA, and he's mostly off the fantasy radar as a low-leverage reliever despite his better results lately.