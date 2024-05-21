Wentz allowed five runs on five hits out of the bullpen while not retiring a single batter in Monday's 8-3 loss to the Royals.

Wentz had his first true disaster outing of the season, which included allowing his first home run of the year to Salvador Perez. The lefty came into the game with a stellar 1.08 ERA but departed with that figure up to 3.78. One bad appearance doesn't undo nearly two months of solid play, though after Wentz struggled mightily in 2023, it was fair to expect some regression after his great start to the season.