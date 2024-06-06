Wentz (0-1) allowed three runs on four hits across 2.2 innings of relief to take the loss Wednesday against the Rangers. He walked four and struck out two.

Detroit starter Kenta Maeda left the game after throwing just two pitches due to right abdominal discomfort, which forced Wentz into action earlier than usual. The lefty struggled, particularly from a control standpoint, and sustained his first loss of the season. Wentz got off to a good start in his new relief role, logging a 0.61 ERA across his first nine appearances of the year, but he's fallen apart since then. In his last eight outings, Wentz has an ugly 17.00 ERA, and he has virtually no fantasy value as a sputtering long reliever.