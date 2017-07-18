Twins' Craig Breslow: Reinstated from DL
Breslow (ribs) was reinstated from the 10-day DL on Tuesday.
He has a 5.28 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and only 18 strikeouts in 29 innings this season. Look for him to be used in low-leverage spots going forward.
