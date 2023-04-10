Solano will start at first base and bat fifth in Monday's game against the White Sox.

Due to various regulars getting days off in addition to Joey Gallo (side) having now been sidelined for three straight games, Solano will stick in the lineup for the sixth consecutive contest. When the Twins are at full strength, Solano will likely fade into a short-side platoon role, but he looks like he could be in store for a quasi-everyday role in the short term. He'll take a four-game hitting streak into Monday's series opener.