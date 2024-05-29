Solano went 3-for-4 with an RBI-double in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Marlins.

Solano recorded two base hits and then capped off his night with a run scoring double in the eighth to put the Friars up 4-0. He's now driven in runs in back-to-back games for the first time this season and has reached base seven times in his last nine plate appearances. The 36-year-old remains a utility depth option for this team and is slashing .375/.474/.531 with three RBI, two runs and a 4:5 BB:K in 38 plate appearances.