Solano went 2-for-4 with two home run and three RBI in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the A's.

All the Padres' offense came from long balls, with Solano supplying a solo shot off Hogan Harris in the second inning and a two-run homer off Lucas Erceg in the eighth. Solano's only other home run this season came May 27, but during that 16-game stretch he's slashing .315/.367/.519 with seven runs and nine RBI while filling in as the starting third baseman for a banged-up Manny Machado.