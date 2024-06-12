Share Video

Solano will start at third base and bat cleanup in Wednesday's game against the Athletics.

Though Manny Machado returned to the lineup Monday after missing four straight games with a hip flexor strain, Solano has been able to maintain a spot in the lineup while Machado remains limited to designated-hitter duties. Solano will get his sixth consecutive start Wednesday, but once Machado is cleared to resume playing third base, Solano will likely move into the short side of a platoon at designated hitter with David Peralta.

