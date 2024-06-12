Solano will start at third base and bat cleanup in Wednesday's game against the Athletics.

Though Manny Machado returned to the lineup Monday after missing four straight games with a hip flexor strain, Solano has been able to maintain a spot in the lineup while Machado remains limited to designated-hitter duties. Solano will get his sixth consecutive start Wednesday, but once Machado is cleared to resume playing third base, Solano will likely move into the short side of a platoon at designated hitter with David Peralta.