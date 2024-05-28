Solano went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Monday's 2-1 win over Miami.

Solano came into the contest having gone 2-for-13 over his previous seven contests, but he broke the slump with a second-inning solo homer for the game's first run. The long ball was his first as a member of the Padres after joining the organization on a minor-league deal in mid-April. Solano has never been much of a power hitter, but he's consistently demonstrated good contact skills and is slashing .321/.441/.464 in limited opportunities this season.