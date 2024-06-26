Solano will start at first base and bat second in Wednesday's game against the Nationals.

Solano will crack the starting nine for the fifth game in a row. The Padres are facing a left-hander (DJ Herz) for a third straight game, but San Diego could have room for both Solano and the lefty-hitting David Peralta in the regular lineup against right-handed pitching after Fernando Tatis' (quadricep) move to the injured list Monday opened up a spot. Since getting a call-up from Triple-A El Paso in early May, Solano is slashing .284/.354/.405 with three home runs and 15 RBI over 130 plate appearances.