Solano has yet to report to spring camp due to visa issues, though the team hopes he will arrive by Friday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

The Mariners' Cactus League schedule begins Friday, so Solano should still be available for Seattle's entire slate of exhibition games as long as he arrives by then. The 37-year-old slashed .286/.343/.417 with eight homers and 35 RBI across 309 regular-season plate appearances with the Padres last year, and he's expected to begin 2025 in the short side of a platoon at first base with Luke Raley.