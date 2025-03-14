Solano could see regular at-bats at designated hitter this season, Adam Jude of The Seattle Times reports.

Mitch Haniger and Mitch Garver appear to be the most likely candidates to occupy Seattle's DH spot on a daily basis this season, but Jude believes Solano could also get his fair share of action there in addition to third base. Of the three, it's worth noting Garver has stood out the most this spring with three home runs and six RBI in 18 at-bats. The Mariners have plenty of reps to fill in the infield following the offseason exits of both Josh Rojas and Justin Turner on top of moving Ty France at least year's trade deadline, so the versatile Solano could see playing time on the diamond elsewhere even if he doesn't carve out a consistent role at DH.