The Mariners plan to deploy Solano mostly at first base, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Solano could also be used some at third base, but he appears likely to see most of his action at first base as the short side of a platoon with Luke Raley. Seattle does not intend to use Solano at second base, per Kramer. The 37-year-old Solano slashed .286/.343/.417 with a career-high eight home runs over 96 regular-season contests for the Padres in 2024.