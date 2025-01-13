The Mariners signed Solano to a one-year, $3.5 million contract Monday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

He can earn an additional $1 million in incentives. Solano turned 37 last month but had a productive 2024 campaign with the Padres, slashing .286/.343/.417 with a career-high eight home runs over 96 contests. J.P. Crawford at shortstop looks to be the only infielder currently guaranteed a starting spot with the Mariners, so Solano should play plenty, particularly against left-handed pitching. He started games at third and first base in 2024 in addition to designated hitter and also has plenty of past experience at second base.