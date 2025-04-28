Solano went 1-for-4 with a double in Sunday's win over Miami.

Solano, who stepped in at first base for the injured Rowdy Tellez (hand), recorded his first extra-base hit of the campaign Sunday. After batting a strong .286 over 283 regular-season at-bats last year with the Padres, Solano hasn't been able to carve out a steady role for his new team in 2025. The journeyman infielder should handle the bulk of the reps at the cold corner until Tellez is ready to rejoin Seattle's lineup, but Solano is hitting a dreadful .114 (5-for-44) with one RBI and one run scored across 18 outings so far.