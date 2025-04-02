Solano will start at first base and bat sixth in Wednesday's game against the Tigers.

Solano will pick up his third start of the season, all of which have come at first base and when the Mariners have gone up against left-handed pitching. The 37-year-old looks like he'll be limited to a short-side platoon role while Rowdy Tellez and Luke Raley are healthy and available to serve as the primary options at first base and designated hitter, respectively.