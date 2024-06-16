Solano is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mets.

Solano had started each of the last eight games -- with seven coming at third base -- and went 5-for-29 with two home runs, three walks, six RBI and four runs. He should continue to have a regular spot in the lineup versus left-handed pitching, but Solano's opportunities to play against righties will likely become more limited now that Manny Machado is playing third base again after he had relegated to designated-hitter duties recently following his return from a right hip flexor strain.