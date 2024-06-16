Solano is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mets.
Solano had started each of the last eight games -- with seven coming at third base -- and went 5-for-29 with two home runs, three walks, six RBI and four runs. He should continue to have a regular spot in the lineup versus left-handed pitching, but Solano's opportunities to play against righties will likely become more limited now that Manny Machado is playing third base again after he had relegated to designated-hitter duties recently following his return from a right hip flexor strain.
More News
-
Padres' Donovan Solano: Goes yard twice in win•
-
Padres' Donovan Solano: Draws sixth straight start•
-
Padres' Donovan Solano: Three hits in win•
-
Padres' Donovan Solano: Slugs first homer•
-
Padres' Donovan Solano: Contract selected by Friars•
-
Padres' Donovan Solano: Signs MiLB deal with San Diego•