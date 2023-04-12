Solano will start at first base and bat leadoff in Wednesday's game against the White Sox.

Solano is picking up his eighth consecutive start Wednesday, with the last seven coming at first base. With Joey Gallo (intercostal) recently joining Alex Kirilloff (wrist) on the injured list, Solano looks like he'll have a clear path to a regular lineup spot until one of the two injured players returns. Solano takes a six-game hitting streak into Wednesday's contest and should be a strong source of batting average while he's playing regularly, but his fantasy utility is limited in just about every other category.