Solano went 1-for-2 with a pair of walks and played seven innings at second base in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Giants.

Heading into Monday's game, Solano had been scheduled to start at first base, only for the Twins to scratch him from the starting nine prior to first pitch without an explanation. The Twins' decision to scratch Solano may have had something to do with the Giants deploying a right-hander (John Brebbia) as their opening pitcher, as the righty-hitting Solano went on to pinch hit for the lefty-hitting Edouard Julien when lefty primary pitcher Sean Manaea came on in relief of Brebbia. Solano should continue to see most of his opportunities moving forward as a short-side platoon player.