Pineda (forearm) will report to Triple-A St. Paul for a rehab start Thursday.
Pineda has been on the 10-day injured list for just over two weeks with right forearm inflammation, so he'll likely only need to make one start in the minors before the Twins activate him. Assuming Thursday's outing goes smoothly, Pineda could slot back into the big-league rotation early next week, when the Twins take on the White Sox for a three-game home series. Minnesota will likely turn to Griffin Jax to serve as a spot starter or primary pitcher out of the bullpen when a replacement for Pineda is needed again this weekend in Kansas City.