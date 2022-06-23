Haseley went 1-for-4 with an RBI on Wednesday against Toronto.
Haseley started for the third time since being called up Sunday, hitting eighth while playing left field. He delivered his first RBI of the season on a fielder's choice in the eighth inning after logging a single in the previous frame. Haseley could see significant playing time in the short term if Luis Robert (leg) and Adam Engel (hamstring) -- both currently day-to-day -- are forced to miss further time.
