Volstad (0-1) was stuck with the loss Tuesday against the Mariners. He allowed one run on three hits while striking out three over 4.1 innings.

Volstad was thrust into a starting role Tuesday after making his first four appearances in relief this season, including a three-inning outing just three days ago. The 31-year-old was generally effective in Tuesday's loss but was lifted from the contest after throwing 66 pitches. He could be called upon for another start Sunday against the Royals.