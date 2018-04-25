White Sox's Chris Volstad: Allows one run in short start Tuesday
Volstad (0-1) was stuck with the loss Tuesday against the Mariners. He allowed one run on three hits while striking out three over 4.1 innings.
Volstad was thrust into a starting role Tuesday after making his first four appearances in relief this season, including a three-inning outing just three days ago. The 31-year-old was generally effective in Tuesday's loss but was lifted from the contest after throwing 66 pitches. He could be called upon for another start Sunday against the Royals.
More News
-
White Sox's Chris Volstad: Will start Tuesday•
-
White Sox's Chris Volstad: Put to work immediately•
-
White Sox's Chris Volstad: Joins White Sox on Thursday•
-
White Sox's Chris Volstad: Nailing down bullpen job•
-
White Sox's Chris Volstad: Re-signs with White Sox•
-
Chris Volstad: Heads to free agency•
-
Twelve legit hitter breakouts
So the hitter who's carrying you isn't the one you expected to carry you, and you're worried...
-
Podcast: Surprising stats, starts
As we approach the end of the first month of baseball, we’ll highlight the unexpected stats...
-
Waivers: Let's chase upside
It's all about upside on the waiver wire, so let's look for some.
-
Ranking the prospect call-ups
Some of the minor-leaguers we were most looking forward to seeing came pouring into the big...
-
Sell high on Manaea?
Chris Towers tries to figure out where Sean Manaea should rank at starting pitcher, and what...
-
Waivers: Andujar, Hernandez top the list
Gleyber Torres is getting all the hype, but Miguel Andujar is on fire and worth adding too...