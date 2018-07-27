White Sox's Chris Volstad: Designated for assignment
Volstad was designated for assignment by the White Sox on Friday.
Volstad was cast off the 40-man roster after another rough relief appearance against the Angels on Thursday. Across three innings of work in Los Angeles this series, he allowed eight earned runs off 11 hits. If Volstad goes through the waiver wire unclaimed and remains with the organization, he will report to Triple-A Charlotte.
