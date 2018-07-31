Chris Volstad: Released by White Sox
Volstad was cut loose by the White Sox on Tuesday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Volstand was recently designated for assignment after being roughed up by the Angels in a relief appearance last week. He will now look to latch on with a new organization. Through 33 appearances with Chicago this year, he posted a 6.27 ERA and 5.5 K/9.
