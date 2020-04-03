Chris Volstad: Released by Reds
Volstad was released by the Reds in March, Baseball America reports.
He gave up three earned runs on seven hits and three walks in 1.1 innings during Cactus League play. The 33-year-old righty last pitched in the majors as a reliever for the White Sox in 2018.
