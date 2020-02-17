Play

Volstad agreed Sunday with the Reds on a minor-league contract, Doug Gray of RedsMinorLeagues.com reports.

The 33-year-old Volstad brings 772.1 innings worth of MLB experience to the Reds, but he won't be given a chance to compete for a spot on the big club's Opening Day roster. Instead, Volstad will head to the Reds' minor-league camp, where he'll presumably compete for a spot in the Triple-A Louisville or Double-A Chattanooga rotation. Volstad sat out lat season after submitting a 6.27 ERA and 1.63 WHIP over 47.1 innings with the White Sox in 2018.

