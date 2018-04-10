Jimenez (pectoral) went 0-for-4 in an extended spring training game against the Reds on Monday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Jimenez continues to progress on schedule as he works his way back from a strained left pectoral muscle. The 21-year-old will continue to get at-bats in extended spring training games until he's able to play without restriction, at which point he'll report to Double-A Birmingham. He's scheduled to play five innings Tuesday. Barring any setbacks, Jimenez doesn't appear to be far from returning.