White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Sees game action at extended spring training
Jimenez (pectoral) went 0-for-4 in an extended spring training game against the Reds on Monday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Jimenez continues to progress on schedule as he works his way back from a strained left pectoral muscle. The 21-year-old will continue to get at-bats in extended spring training games until he's able to play without restriction, at which point he'll report to Double-A Birmingham. He's scheduled to play five innings Tuesday. Barring any setbacks, Jimenez doesn't appear to be far from returning.
