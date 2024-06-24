Jimenez (hamstring) will be in the lineup for Monday's contest against the Dodgers, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

The White Sox haven't yet released their lineup for the series opener, but Jimenez has evidently received the green light to make a second consecutive start. Jimenez was noticeably gimpy while running the bases in Sunday's 11-2 loss to the Tigers in his first game back from a stint on the injured list due to a left hamstring strain. The apparent aggravation of the hamstring injury won't cause him to miss any starts, at least not yet. Certainly, Jimenez will remain a major injury risk as he attempts to play through some discomfort.