Jimenez is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Dodgers.

Jimenez experienced a brief scare when he experienced some soreness in his hamstring in his first game back from the injured list in Sunday's 11-2 loss to the Tigers, but he proceeded to serve as the White Sox's designated hitter in both of the first two games of the series with the Dodgers. He went 2-for-9 between the two contests, smacking a double while driving in a run. Jimenez didn't report any setbacks with the hamstring coming out of either game against the Dodgers, so he's likely just getting a planned day off Wednesday.