Jimenez is dealing with hamstring soreness after going 1-for-4 with a run scored in in Sunday's 11-2 loss to the Tigers, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Jimenez made his return to the lineup Sunday after missing a month with a left hamstring strain, and he now appears to be dealing with a potential setback. The White Sox are set to launch a three-game series at home versus the Dodgers on Monday and the 27-year-old's status is worth monitoring.