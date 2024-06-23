The White Sox reinstated Jimenez (hamstring) from the 10-day injured list Sunday.

Jimenez will serve as the designated hitter and bat third for Sunday's series finale against the Tigers. Jimenez strained his left hamstring while scoring from second base against the Blue Jays on May 21, prompting his placement on the injured list one day later. In his rehab assignment, he went 8-for-18 with one double, one home run and five RBI in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League. Jimenez is slashing .231/.288/.381 with five home runs and 12 RBI over 146 plate appearances this season, though the 27-year-old was in the midst of a five-game hitting streak prior to his injury.