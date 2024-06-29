Jimenez is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Rockies.
Jimenez will begin Saturday's contest in the dugout after starting in the last two games, going 1-for-6 with one walk. Gavin Sheets (heel) will serve as the designated hitter and bat in the cleanup spot against Colorado right-hander Cal Quantrill.
