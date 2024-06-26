Jimenez went 1-for-5 with a double and an RBI on Tuesday against the Dodgers.
Jimenez started in his third consecutive game since being activated from the injured list Sunday, and he has one hit in each contest. His performance Tuesday marked his first extra-base hit in that span, and he also has one RBI and one run scored. Jimenez has hit either third or fourth in every game since his return.
More News
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Will be in Monday's lineup•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Dealing with soreness•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Reinstated off IL, starting Sunday•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Could return Monday•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Cleared for rehab assignment•
-
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Rehab assignment on tap•