Jimenez went 1-for-5 with a double and an RBI on Tuesday against the Dodgers.

Jimenez started in his third consecutive game since being activated from the injured list Sunday, and he has one hit in each contest. His performance Tuesday marked his first extra-base hit in that span, and he also has one RBI and one run scored. Jimenez has hit either third or fourth in every game since his return.

