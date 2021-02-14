The White Sox plan to have Kopech compete for a spot in the big-league rotation during spring training, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

Kopech hasn't pitched for the White Sox since Sept. 5, 2018, as he spent the entire 2019 rehabbing from Tommy John surgery, then opted out of the 2020 season for personal reasons. White Sox general manager Rick Hahn confirmed in the fall that Kopech was ready to resume his career this spring, and the White Sox seemingly have big plans for the 24-year-old, who is still regarded as one of the top pitching prospects in baseball. Morosi notes that Kopech will be subject to an innings limit in 2021, but if the right-hander is able to quickly rediscover his pre-surgery form, he could be a premium source for strikeouts on a per-start basis.