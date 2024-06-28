Kopech struck out one while not allowing a hit or a walk during the ninth inning Thursday to pick up the save against Atlanta.

A fielding error is all that prevented a 1-2-3 outing from Kopech, who collected his first save since May 15 after having blown his previous three opportunities. Kopech carries an impressive K/9 rate of 13.0, collecting 48 strikeouts over 33.1 innings. However, he's also allowed 48 batters to reach base (1.44 WHIP), including allowing 1.9 homers and 5.1 walks per nine innings. Kopech is a piece the White Sox will strongly consider selling at the trade deadline and will look for more performances like he provided Thursday to help them maximize his price tag.