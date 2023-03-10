Judge could see some starts in center field while Harrison Bader (oblique) is sidelined, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
Judge actually made more starts in center than anywhere else last season, so it wouldn't be much of a stretch. The reigning AL MVP had already been ticketed for some left field duty this season, to, so it's possible he'll see action at all three outfield spots.
