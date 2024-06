Judge went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double, a home run and five RBI in Tuesday's 9-7 loss to the Mets.

Most of his damage came on a grand slam in the eighth inning off Reed Garrett as the Yankees tried to mount a comeback from a 9-1 deficit. Judge is putting the finishing touches on a mammoth June that has seen him slash .386/.500/.871 with nine homers and 30 RBI in 20 games.