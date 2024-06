Judge will serve as the designated hitter and bat third for Sunday's series finale against Atlanta.

With Giancarlo Stanton (hamstring) placed on the injured list Sunday, Judge will have more turns at DH while Trent Grisham and Jahmai Jones get reps in the outfield, per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com. For the month of June, Judge is slashing a blistering .381/.494/.857 with eight home runs and 25 while boasting a 1.351 OPS.