Judge went 2-for-2 with a two-run home run and a walk in a loss to the Mets on Wednesday.

Though the Yankees suffered through an ugly loss to their crosstown rival, Judge kept chugging along, smashing a 400-foot, two-run homer in the sixth inning for his team's only runs. The long ball was the slugger's 10th through 21 games in a monstrous June during which he's also produced 32 RBI. Judge is the league leader with 30 home runs on the campaign, and he's just the third player in MLB history to reach 30 homers before the All-Star break three times in his career, per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.