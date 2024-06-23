Judge went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run, an additional RBI and a walk in Saturday's 8-3 win over Atlanta.

Judge generated runs in a variety of ways. His first-inning blast put the Yankees ahead, and he drew a bases-loaded walk in the sixth to tack on an insurance run. Even one of his outs, a groundout into a double play, allowed a run to score in the third. Judge has three homers over his last five contests and is up to 28 long balls this year as he continues to pace the majors. He's added a spectacular .301/.425/.692 slash line with 70 RBI, 59 runs scored and five stolen bases through 77 games, a level of production quite similar to his MVP campaign from 2022.