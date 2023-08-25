Rizzo (concussion) took batting practice on the field both Wednesday and Thursday, Max Goodman of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Rizzo reported Wednesday that he is feeling good about his progress after being diagnosed with post-concussion syndrome in early August. The veteran slugger is working toward a return, though his status is still considered week-to-week. The Yankees have lost 10 of 11 contests to fall 10 games out of a wild-card spot, but the organization appears willing to be patient with Rizzo and not rush his return.