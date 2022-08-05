site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: yankees-anthony-rizzo-scratched-from-fridays-lineup | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Yankees' Anthony Rizzo: Scratched from Friday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Rizzo was scratched from Friday's lineup against the Cardinals.
It's unclear why Rizzo was scratched about a half hour before first pitch. Aaron Hicks was added to the lineup.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Scott White
• 10 min read