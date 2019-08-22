Volpe was sent to New Jersey to recover from a bout with mononucleosis, Jane Havsy of the Daily Record reports.

Volpe has been sidelined since Aug. 11 and there is no announced timeline for his return. The Yankees' 2019 first-round draft pick is slashing .215/.349/.355 with two home runs and six steals through 34 games in rookie ball this year.

