Volpe went 3-for-4 with a double, a walk and two runs Wednesday in an extra-inning loss to Baltimore.

Volpe set the table well out of the leadoff spot, reaching base four times and notching his sixth effort of at least three hits this season. The second-year shortstop came up with a clutch hit in the ninth inning, doubling to left field and later coming home to score the game-tying run on a Giancarlo Stanton single. Volpe had been struggling coming into Wednesday, going 3-for-23 with seven strikeouts over his previous five contests.