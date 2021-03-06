Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Saturday that Schmidt (elbow) is at least a week away from throwing, Marly Rivera of ESPN.com reports.
Schmidt has been dealing with a minor extensor strain in his elbow to begin spring training, and the Yankees have been bringing him up slowly as a result. Although the team hasn't expressed significant concern regarding his injury, the right-hander likely won't be available for the first few weeks of the regular season.
