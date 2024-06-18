The Yankees transferred Schmidt (lat) to the 60-day injured list Tuesday.
The Yankees announced Schmidt would be shut down from throwing for 4-to-6 weeks once they placed him on the IL on May 30, so his move to the 60-day IL hardly comes as a surprise. He will be eligible to return from the injured list July 26, but a better idea of his return timeline will have to wait until he's been cleared to throw again.
