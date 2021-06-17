Stanton is building up physically to play in the outfield, Marly Rivera of ESPN.com reports.
The slugger expects to be fit for such a role by early July, citing his desire to play in the Yankees' games in Miami at the end of that month. Although he's recovered from his May quad injury, Stanton still faced enough limitations to be held out of the weekend's games in Philadelphia.
More News
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Won't play outfield in NL park•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Blasts three-run shot•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Could be sidelined for weekend•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Homers twice in win•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Back on bench Sunday•
-
Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Sitting Thursday•