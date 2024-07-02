Stanton (hamstring) did some hitting Tuesday, Laura Albanese of Newsday reports.
It would appear to be the first time he's done any hitting since he landed on the 10-day injured list a little over a week ago with a left hamstring strain. Stanton is moving in the right direction but is still expected to miss about four weeks of action.
